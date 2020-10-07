Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla to sacrifice his hard-earned immunity for wife Rubina Dilaik?

Image Source : TWITTER/COLORSTV The latest promo of the show features Abhinav Shukla thinking hard on sacrificing his immunity

The drama in Bigg Boss 14 has kick-started. Apart from fights and controversies, another thing which makes survival in the house difficult for contestants is decision making. Recently, Bigg Boss landed Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik in a tricky situation where Abhinav has to make a tough decision.

In the latest promo of the show, it was seen that actor Abhinav Shukla was given a choice that he can sacrifice his hard-earned immunity in order to bring his wife Rubina in the main premises of the house. Bigg Boss made this announcement for Abhinav during his interaction with other contestants in the living area.

The video shared by the makers featured the couple in a tensed situation where Abhinav seemed confused and was thinking hard while Rubina appeared to be nervous and was even spotted crying. For the unversed, Rubina is the sole housemate who is left to enter the main area of the house after she was rejected.

Now it will be interesting to see whether Abhihav Shukla gives up on his hard-earned immunity for his wife or not.

The grand premiere of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show took place on October 3. While a lot of contestants like Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, etc made way into the house while others like Nishant Malkhani, Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik, etc got rejected. It was none other than Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan who decided who will enter the house for the TBC level and who will get rejected.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

