Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli worked with Akshay Kumar in two films. Seen them?

Bigg Boss 13 witnessed the entry of new wildcard contestants which included actress Madhurima Tuli who also happens to be Vishal Aditya Singh's ex-girlfriend. Their ugly batter was well seen in Nach Baliye 9- the show in which they were seen together just before Salman Khan's show. Her entry in the show has left everyone wondering as to what game plan she has come with. The actress has worked in various TV soaps like KumKum Bhagya, Chandrakanta, etc but do you know she has also worked with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.
Yes, that's true. Madhurima and Akshay have worked in two films together namely Baby and Naam Shabana. The actress was seen playing the role of Akshay’s wife Anjali and made an appearance for a few minutes. Apart from that, she has also worked in films like Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Warning, etc. Madhurima has also made an appearance in the international historical drama – The Black Prince in the year 2017. She was seen as the last Sikh queen of India – Maharani Jinda. Have a look:
Talking about her entry in the show, Madhurima told Bombay Times, “I am entering the house for myself, and not for Vishal. I have moved on. I was offered Bigg Boss while I was doing the dance reality show. However, I didn’t take it up as there were many issues between Vishal and me. Honestly, I was traumatised by our ugly fights.”
View this post on Instagram
Thank you Neha for making me look so pretty. You are a magician!! 💞💞 . 💄MUA, Hair & Styling :- @nehaadhvikmahajan . . Pic Credits📸:- @knotsbyamp . Outfits:- @asianacoutureofficial @payalkeyalofficial . . Jewellery :- @lalajugalkishore . . Lenses :- @olens.india. . Kaleere:- @instacrafts_jaipur
Vishal and Tuli were referred to as the 'Kabir Singh' couple of Nach Baliye. Take a glimpse of their performances inside.
View this post on Instagram
It was an overwhelming act as it’s kind of based on our true story but honestly Govinda sir giving standing ovation was the icing on the cake. Thank you @govinda_herono1 sir Sunita ma’am @officialraveenatandon ma’am @khan_ahmedasas sir Tonight at 8pm!! See you’ll there ❤️😘🌈 @starplus @banijayasia #NachBaliye9 @sanamjohar
Madhurima who entered the show on Monday was quite confident about herself and said, “I will be myself; I am going with an open mind and will be the confident, independent woman that I am in real life. Once inside, I will go with the flow.”
View this post on Instagram
“Who would say this was the first time #MadhurimaTuli entered the Bigg Boss House..! Such witty moves clearly makes her the real Queen of the show. Bach ke rehna GharWalon, the Queen is here to rule..!! “ #madhurimatherealqueen #beautywithbrains #BB13 #SalmanKhan #biggboss13 #ViRima #love #spreadinglove #heretowin
