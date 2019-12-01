Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Devoleena leaves, Paras and Mahira in danger zone

Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Bollywood bigwig Salman Khan began on a musical note. Salman made a smashing entry on one of his chartbuster songs from the 1990s - Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya - plays in the background. Soon after greeting the audience, the actor expressed his gratitude to the viewers for making the show a super-hit. And then the scene shifts to the moment when Bigg Boss announces the good news to the contestants in the house at midnight. He reveals that the show has been extended by five weeks! This announcement leaves the contestants with mixed feelings because it is not easy to stay in the house where opinions clash at the drop of a hat.

After the big announcement, Rasham Desai and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen stealing the luxury budget item – pasta and delights on the same. The next morning, Bigg Boss calls both of them to the confession room. Rashami states she was hungry, Vishal says he knew what he was getting into and tried to be naughty. Bigg Boss asks Rashami and Vishal to confess to all housemates. Bigg Boss asks luxury budget items to be stored back in the storage room. Bigg Boss also warns that no item should remain, or contestants will have to suffer in the ration.

Salman Khan surprised Sidharth with a sudden presence on the TV inside the house and gave him a dose of his own attitude and talked to him in a tone that the TV actor often uses. Salman advised him to always lie down in case he had a fight with anyone.

Salman Khan can be seen pulling Hindustani Bhau’s leg stating he should laugh when rationing and luxury budget will be affected.

Salman informs Bhau that losers are called L. Devo explains L3 and L4 is lumber 3 and 4 which she is affected with. Salman announces that when there will be an extension, another host will come in.

The Vivo call of the week is for Sidharth Shukla. The caller quizzes to Shukla that when he was a friend with Asim, he used to call Riaz his chela. Now after his tiff with Asim, he is mostly seen with Paras. The caller further adds that he listens to Paras a lot these days and also follows what he says. So the caller conveyed that is Sidharth Shukla is Paras’ chela.

Salman Khan is shocked that housemates who should have stood for captaincy, did not. To which, Mahira states that she doesn’t want to be captain at the moment, but will want to sometime later. Mahira says she likes the room and thus will fight for the captaincy next week. Mahira is okay with either leaving or staying.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is out of the house due to back injury. She will be back after she gets fine. The actor elaborates that Devoleena needs complete bed rest she needs to go. He also clears again that Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are in the bottom two and one of them will be leaving the show on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar.

