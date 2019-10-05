Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman welcomes Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's cast and Hina Khan 

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 which began on 29th September will have its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode telecasted today. The episode hosted by Salman Khan will show him talking about the performance of the contestants in the first week. He will also announce who will get eliminated this week from amongst Dalljiet Kaur, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Asim Riaz, and Siddharth Dey. Not only this, Bhaijaan will also welcome the special guests for the weekend episodes who will be none other than BB 11 contestant Hina Khan and the cast of Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy. Know everything that happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar here: