Saturday, October 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman welcomes Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's cast and Hina Khan
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman welcomes Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's cast and Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 13 will witness its first Weekend Ka Live episode today when host Salman Khan will take a class of notorious contestants. From Hina Khan's welcome to slamming Devoleena, here's all that happened.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 05, 2019 13:20 IST
Representative News Image

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman welcomes Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's cast and Hina Khan 

Controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 which began on 29th September will have its first Weekend Ka Vaar episode telecasted today. The episode hosted by Salman Khan will show him talking about the performance of the contestants in the first week. He will also announce who will get eliminated this week from amongst Dalljiet Kaur, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Asim Riaz, and Siddharth Dey. Not only this, Bhaijaan will also welcome the special guests for the weekend episodes who will be none other than BB 11 contestant Hina Khan and the cast of Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy. Know everything that happened during the Weekend Ka Vaar here:

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE Updates:

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPriyanka Chopra opens up on bond with Sophie Turner Next StorySye Raa Narasimha Reddy Box Office collection Day 3  