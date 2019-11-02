Saturday, November 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Nov 2 LIVE: Three housemates to get evicted in season's first finale
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Nov 2 LIVE: Three housemates to get evicted in season's first finale

Bigg Boss 13 first finale will bring new twists in the house. While 3 contestants will say goodbye to the house, six new wild card entries will enter the house.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2019 21:24 IST
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 first Finale

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 will have its first finale today. The finale will bring new twist in the Bigg Boss House. Accroding to reports that have been coming, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya and Shefali Bagga will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 13 house. Meanwhile, wild card entries will be making their entry to the house. Shefali Zariwala, Tehseen Poonawala , Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau, Arhan Khan and Himanshi Khurana will make their entry in the house. Catch all the live updates here.

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 02, 2019 9:24 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    Salman Khan reminds Bigg Boss housemates that audience will decide their fate in the house

    Salman Khan reminds the housemates that audiences will decide who moves forward in the game 

  • Nov 02, 2019 9:18 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    Salman Khan lashes out at Devoleena

    Salman Khan lashes out on Devoleena for her lazy approach

  • Nov 02, 2019 9:16 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    Salman Khan grills Asim and Siddhath

    Salman Khan grills Asim and Siddharth Shukla on why they don't build a connection with any girl except Arti Singh and Shehnaz

  • Nov 02, 2019 9:15 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    Salman Khan questions Shefali on failing to develop connection in the house.

    Salman Khan questions Shefali Bagga for failing to make friends and connections in the house.

  • Nov 02, 2019 9:13 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    Salman Khan conratulates Paras and Mahira on winning ticket to finale

    Salman Khan congratulates Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma on winning ticket to finale

  • Nov 02, 2019 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    Asim Riaz wins in tie breaker round of Sultani Akhada

    Asim Riaz beats Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra in tiebreaker of Sultani Akhada

  • Nov 02, 2019 9:06 PM (IST) Posted by Nitesh Yadav

    Sidharth Shukla, Paras, and Aseem Riaz fight in Sultani Akhada

    Sidharth Shukla, Aseem Riaz and Paras Chhabra fight it out in the Sultani Akhada

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAnushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana lead Bollywood in wishing Shah Rukh Khan a happy birthday Next Story  