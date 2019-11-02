Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Nov 2 LIVE: Three housemates to get evicted in season's first finale

Bigg Boss 13 first Finale

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Live: Popular reality show Bigg Boss 13 will have its first finale today. The finale will bring new twist in the Bigg Boss House. Accroding to reports that have been coming, Rashmi Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharya and Shefali Bagga will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss 13 house. Meanwhile, wild card entries will be making their entry to the house. Shefali Zariwala, Tehseen Poonawala , Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau, Arhan Khan and Himanshi Khurana will make their entry in the house. Catch all the live updates here.