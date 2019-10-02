Bigg Boss 13: Meet nominated contestants for the week

Wednesday, October 02, 2019
     
The first nominations inside the Bigg Boss 13 house have been done and this week fans will see seven contestants getting nominated in Salman Khan's show.

New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2019 17:32 IST
The much-anticipated reality show Bigg Boss 13 began with a bang on September 29. With a lot of changes, 13 celebrities began their journey inside the house. Malkin Ameesha Patel made them aware of the various rules later which, the nomination task took place. After the actress exit, Siddharth Dey and Asim Riaz were left with black hearts that eventually landed them into trouble as they could not be saved in the nomination process. Further, the task was announced in which the girls have to lend out their hearts to the remaining boys and in return, boys have to select anyone's heart.

Rashami Desai, Koena Mitra, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, and Dalljiet Kaur gave their hearts to Paras Chhabra while Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Arti Singh gave it Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to Abu Malik. Sidharth chose Arti's heart, Paras kept Mahira's heart while Abu had no option.

After the task got over, there were seven contestants who were left and who got nominated for the week.

As per various reports online, the voting lines are kept closed. It will be the decision of the host Salman Khan whom he wants to evict after watching everyone's journey closely. Not only this, but he will also have the power to nominate one contestant directly for next week's nominations.

