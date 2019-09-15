Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan's new chef avatar for new promo hints at never-ending twists ( In Pics)

Superstar Salman Khan recently shot for the third promo of Bigg Boss 13, and this time he donned on a chef’s attire. While the new promo will be out soon, pictures of Salman Khan in chef avatar have gone viral. Dressed in a chef's jacket in the promo, Salman can be seen cooking 'khichdi' and 'raita', making it evident that the new season will leave the contestants confused with its never-ending twists.

The pictures were shared by one of the fan clubs of Salman Khan on Instagram, which is now garnering attention from all around.

One of the most loved and watched reality shows on television, Bigg Boss is all set to come back with its 13th season. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the first episode is scheduled to premiere in September. Based roughly on the format of Dutch reality show Big Brother, the show focuses on contestants who come from different walks of life to stay together in a house, isolated from the rest of the world. They perform weekly tasks for the luxury budget and compete to win the title.

Unlike the past few seasons, this year the housemates will comprise only of celebrities and not commoners. The first promo was shared by Salman a few weeks ago, in which he could be seen sitting at an office in a railway station, and it sure left fans excited for what’s coming next. The second promo was also quite intriguing. Featuring Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti and the handsome Karan Wahi, it was shot in a gym and made it clear that the show will be full of high-speed drama and celebrity glamour.

