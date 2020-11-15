Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla wears a Manish Malhotra creation on Diwali, says couldn't afford it earlier

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla wears a Manish Malhotra creation on Diwali

Sidharth Shukla, who ruled the Bigg Boss 13 house with contestant Shehnaaz Gill, still continued to drive fan crazy long after the season is over. Recently, he took to his Instagram handle and gave fans a glimpse into his Diwali celebration as he wished them Happy Diwali. In his post, he revealed that he wore an outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. He further said that he always fantasized about wearing a Manish Malhotra creation, but couldn’t afford it earlier.

Sharing a picture in a black and golden traditional outfit designed by Bollywood’s most popular designer, Sidharth Shukla wrote, “We’ve all fantasised wearing a Manish Malhotra creation...... sadly I couldn’t afford it ... but this Diwali I have my customised Manish Malhotra creation ...... a very big Thank you to the one n only @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld Happy Diwali to all.”

Reacting to the post Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis and a thumbs up.

Going gaga over the post, Sidharth’s fans were all hearts for the picture. Taking to the comment section, a user wrote "Gift is to see you decked up like this my heart beats 100 times faster." While another wrote "@realsidharthshukla YOU LOOK GORGEOUSLY AMAZINGLY HANDSOME! I THINK MY HEART SKIPPED A BEAT, FOR SURE! HAPPIEST DIWALI TO YOU!"

"You're looking so dashing Sidharth" said a fan, dropping hearts.

Meanwhile, twinning with Sidharth, Shehnaaz Gill too donned a black and golden outfits. She shared a few pictures of herself celebrating Diwali. She captioned the pictures as, “Wishing you and your family a very happy diwali and may all your days be filled with love and joy..And a heartfelt thank you to my fans for always making sure i look good.....ps. thanks for this suit and jhumkas...i will always love you all. #fangifted.”