Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASIM RIAZ Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz buys dream car BMW 5 series: 'I'm extremely happy'

Asim Riaz, best known for his stint in Bigg Boss 13, is on cloud nine as he bought his dream car BMW 5 series today. The model-actor has shared pictures of his car on Instagram and several celebrities and fans have been pouring in congratulatory messages for him. Taking to Instagram, the BB 13 contestant flaunted his new royal blue coloured four-wheeler and indeed it looks awesome. In the post, the reality show star also revealed the details about from where he bought the car. Not just this, he also teased fans with a glimpse from inside the wheel. Take a look

Post his exit from Bigg Boss 13, Asim is busy entertaining fans with his music videos.

Asim Riaz also makes headlines for his relationship with girlfriend Himanshi Khurana Asim’s romance with his Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi became one of the talking points of the show, with fans giving them the moniker ‘AsiManshi’. He even went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her when she re-entered the show for a special episode

Asim and Himanshi have worked on a couple of music videos together since stepping out of the Bigg Boss house. They were seen in Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Recently, Himanshi tweeted her displeasure about being addressed as ‘Asim Riaz’s girlfriend’. The couple began dating while they were co-contestants on the reality show and have amassed a big fan following.

Taking to Twitter, Himanshi voiced her frustration. “Why it’s always girlfriend of Asim Riaz.. not boyfriend of himanshi Khurana.. I know dere is nthng wrong in dis & M proud of dis bt at d same time females r also working in dis industry & they hv there individual personality.. their share of struggle.. why it’s always about man,” she said. She also let the fans know that all is fine between the two. “Now don’t predict that something wrong has happened between us.. everything is fine just our society needs to get rid of this patriarchy,” she wrote.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage