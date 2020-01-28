Bigg Boss 13 Promo: Himanshi Khurana accepts Asim Riaz's proposal, says 'ishq badnaam kar gaya'

Tuesday, January 28, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana dedicates a lovable shayari to Asim Riaz before accepting his proposal.

New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2020 19:45 IST
The fans of Asimanshi aka Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz are soon going to witness the union of lovebirds inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The makers planned a twist in the game when various friends and relatives of the housemates will make an entry into the game for a few days. One amongst those will be the Punjabi singer who has been grabbing the limelight for her breakup with longtime boyfriend Chow after her stint inside the house. The handsome actor who was missing her lady love ever since her eviction and got a great surprise when she walked into the show. 

Soon, he was seen kissing her and confessing his feelings by going down on his knees and asking him for marriage. Going as per the promo of the show, Himanshi, who is popularly known as 'Punjabi Ki Aishwarya Rai' has accepted his proposal and not only this, she has even expressed her heart's desire by dedicating a shayari to him. Catch the glimpse here:

Reciting the love-filled lines, Himanshi said, "Hum tumhari mehfil se uthke gaye chupchap, tumhara piche mud mud kar dekhna hume badnaam kar gaya." Check it out:

The Punjabi singer had previously tweeted about her broken relationship and also some tweets of her fans who thought her new song 'Oh Shreaam' was dedicated to Asim.

Watch her new song here:

For the unversed, Bigg Boss asked the contestant to go inside a dome made in the garden area and count till seventeen minutes before coming out of it. Contestants who were able to guess the nearest time to seventeen minutes were saved. Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Arti Singh were nominated through this process.

