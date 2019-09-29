Bigg Boss 13: Everything to know about Koena Mitra aka Saki girl

The much-awaited Bigg Boss season 13 is all set to premiere tonight and we couldn't be more excited. The list of confirmed contestants this year includes the very famous TV stars like Rashmi Desai, Sidharth Shukla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee as well as Paras Chhabra, Anveshi Jain, Mahira Sharma, etc.

One other famous celebrity that is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house is Bollywood actress and original Saki girl, Koena Mitra. Born and brought up in Kolkata, the bong beauty started out really early in life. She started modeling while still in school and progressed to beauty pageants and commercials later on. She starred in music videos like Stereo Nation’s Ishq, Aaj Ki Raat, Akh Teri, Channo by Jasbir Jassi. She later become a household name when she performed on the song 'O Saki Saki' in the Sanjay Dutt starrer film 'Musafir'.

Watch her famous video here:

Bigg Boss 13: Everything to know about Koena Mitra aka Saki girl

Koena later disappeared from the movies post-2010 and later made headlines because of her nose job that went horribly wrong. She eventually moved to Los Angeles post-2011 where she landed a role in Michael Hershel's film, The Story of Naomi. She later became a part of a huge controversy over certain phone calls she received from a stranger in 2017.

We are really looking forward to her stint in the Bigg Boss house and how she deals with the other inmates!

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News