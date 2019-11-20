Wednesday, November 20, 2019
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 November 20 LIVE: Ugly spat between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz continues
Catch live updates of Bigg Boss 13 here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 20, 2019 22:53 IST
In November 20 episode of Bigg Boss, viewers will get to witness ugly spat between 'friends turned foes' Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The high volatge drama won't end here. Infuriated Shehnaaz breaks mandap which was decorated for her swaymvar. 

Live updates : BIGG BOSS 13 NOVEMBER 20 LIVE

  • Nov 20, 2019 10:49 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Devoleena and Rashami start bitching about Paras and Mahira. They are not able to understand how they have become so close to Shukla.

  • Nov 20, 2019 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Contestants try to calm down both Sidharth and Asim but in vain. Shehnaaz and Arti start arguing. Paras makes Sidharth understand and asks him to avoid chaos.

  • Nov 20, 2019 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Now, Paras and Asim start fighting. They hurl derogatory remarks at each other. Asim resumes his fight with Sidharth and also abuses him.

  • Nov 20, 2019 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Shalu Singh

    Asim and Sidharth's continuous fight has left all housemates disturbed.

