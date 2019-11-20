Bigg Boss 13 November 20 LIVE: Ugly spat between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz continues

In November 20 episode of Bigg Boss, viewers will get to witness ugly spat between 'friends turned foes' Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. The high volatge drama won't end here. Infuriated Shehnaaz breaks mandap which was decorated for her swaymvar.
Devoleena and Rashami start bitching about Paras and Mahira. They are not able to understand how they have become so close to Shukla.
Contestants try to calm down both Sidharth and Asim but in vain. Shehnaaz and Arti start arguing. Paras makes Sidharth understand and asks him to avoid chaos.
Now, Paras and Asim start fighting. They hurl derogatory remarks at each other. Asim resumes his fight with Sidharth and also abuses him.
Asim and Sidharth's continuous fight has left all housemates disturbed.
Yeh hot hunks #AsimRiaz aur @Sidharth_shukla toh sach mein ho gaye hain bohot 🔥@Vivo_india @BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/08Cs2PRVrv— COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 20, 2019
