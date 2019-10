Bigg Boss 13 October 28

In October 28 episode of Bigg Boss, a surprise eviction at night leaves contestants in shock. Also, a special court is conducted in the house with ace director-choreographer Farah Khan as a judge. The house is divided in two parts for the court task with Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai leading their respective teams. Stay tuned to know who gets eliminated today.