Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's popular Punjabi songs. Which is your favourite?

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, fondly known as Sana, is one of the most loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The bubbly girl, who is known as Punjabi ki Katrina Kaif, is an entertainer and, fans love her to the fullest. Right from her bitter-sweet equation with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla to her funny moments with host and superstar Salman Khan. Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts everywhere. She featured and crooned the song Veham before entering Bigg Boss 13 and, the track has now become popular among the music buffs. Shehnaaz has been a part of several hit Punjabi songs and, we have listed out all her popular songs here.

The 26-year-old is a popular face in the Punjab entertainment industry. Shehnaz Gill rose to fame with Garry Sandhu's song Yeah Baby, Majhe Di Jatti with Kanwar Chahal and Guri's song Yaari. Besides singing, Shehnaaz has also appeared in a couple of Punjabi films such as Kala Shah Kala, Sat Shri Akal England and Daaka.

Here’s a look at some popular Punjabi songs by Shehnaaz Gill:

Veham (2019)

Veham by Shehnaaz Gill is an upbeat, fun and peppy track that will make you hit the dance floor.

Shiv Di Kitaab (2015)

She first appeared in the song Shiv Di Kitaab which was sung by Gurvinder Brar.

Yeah Baby (2018)

The very popular Garry Sandhu song Yeah Baby, which became an instant hit in pubs and discotheques, featured Shehnaaz Gill doing gidda dance.

Sidewalk

Seen in a cool and casual avatar, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill kills it in this song.

Range

Sana is full of swag in this track.

