Wednesday, January 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Deepak Thakur gets trolled after he mocks Asim Riaz for being partial during BB Elite Club task

Deepak Thakur gets trolled after he mocks Asim Riaz for being partial during BB Elite Club task

Deepak Thakur asked Bigg Boss to give Asim Riaz a 'durbeen' for better focus on things happening around him.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2020 12:30 IST
Deepak Thakur, Asim Riaz

Deepak Thakur mocked Asim Riaz for being 'partial' during the task

BB Elite Club task is only adding fuel to the fire raging inside the house. Triggering the competitiveness of each contestant, the task is making them push their limit. Asim Riaz was picked by Bigg Boss to be sanchalak of the task. However, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Jariwala and others weren't happy with his conduct. They accused him of being unfair and partiality as he attempted several times to save Vishal Aditya Singh.

On the other hand, Asim denied the allegations following which he got into an ugly fight with Sidharth.

With the blame game going on and house getting divided with their opinions on Sidharth and Asim, Bigg Boss 12 contestant Deepak Thakur also jumped in with his view. Taking a dig at Asim, he said that the contestant needs binoculars for a better focus on things happening around him.

“Kamaal krte ho cha chha  #AsimRiyaz aap Tapasyaa me leeen hain kya jo iss angle se v nai dikha aapko, Biggboss firto aapko #Asim ko Sanchalan dene se pahle Durbeen dena chahiye tha tabbb to launda focus maarke dekhta #BigBoss13,” he tweeted.

He even took a jibe at Asim's hair and mentioned that may be because of this the latter didn't see Vishal getting up from the horse.

In another tweet, he wrote, ''Hmko lg rha h #AsimRiaz ki zulfey itni lambi hai ki Sanchalan k waqt wo uski Nazro pe lehraa gyi aur jissey wo #Vishal ka Ghode se lehraana dekh nai sakka #BigBoss13''.

This didn't go down well with Asim's fans who slammed Deepak left, right and centre. ''Dosti ka matlab samjhte hai mharaaj? Asim dosto ka dost hai aur dosmano ka dosman.Apne dost ki madaad karne main koi burai nhi hai! #HeroicAsim #RealTigerAsim #EvictSidharthShukla,'' tweeted one of Asim's fans.

Here are some other replies to Deepak from Asim's fanpages.

Sidharth and Asim have lost cool several times. Even after reconciliation effort by Bigg Boss, Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty, the duo couldn't patch-up. In today's episode, Sidharth even threatens to quit the show.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News