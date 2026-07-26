Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Myscmme Bosu eliminated from finale race, Top 5 finalists announced

New Delhi:

After months of memorable performances and emotional moments, Indian Idol 16 has finally reached its grand finale. The singing reality show's latest season, themed 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', premiered in October 2025 and comes to an end on July 26, 2026. The final battle is between the top six contestants, namely Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu (Mismi Bose), Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla.

The grand finale episode is being held as a two-day event. Episode 81 aired on Saturday, featuring the grand finale celebrations with special performances from celebrities. The finale will take place on Sunday, July 26, 2026, from 8 PM onwards. Viewers can watch the episode on Sony TV and the Sony LIV platform.

Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time updates on the winner announcement, standout performances, celebrity appearances and everything happening at the grand finale.