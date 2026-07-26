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Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Myscmme Bosu eliminated from finale race, Top 5 finalists announced

Written By: Twinkle Gupta @Twinkklegupta
Updated:

Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Follow the winner announcement, top 6 finalists, performances, celebrity guests, highlights and all the latest moments from the grand finale.

Follow Indian Idol 16 grand finale live updates here.
Follow Indian Idol 16 grand finale live updates here. Image Source : Sony LIV
New Delhi:

After months of memorable performances and emotional moments, Indian Idol 16 has finally reached its grand finale. The singing reality show's latest season, themed 'Yaadon Ki Playlist', premiered in October 2025 and comes to an end on July 26, 2026. The final battle is between the top six contestants, namely Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu (Mismi Bose), Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla.

The grand finale episode is being held as a two-day event. Episode 81 aired on Saturday, featuring the grand finale celebrations with special performances from celebrities. The finale will take place on Sunday, July 26, 2026, from 8 PM onwards. Viewers can watch the episode on Sony TV and the Sony LIV platform.

Stay tuned to this live blog for real-time updates on the winner announcement, standout performances, celebrity appearances and everything happening at the grand finale.

 

 

Live updates :Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates

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  • 9:09 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Who are in the Top 5?

    After the spotlight round, Myscmme Bosu gets eliminated from the finale race. The Top 5 finalists include:

    • Anshika Chonkar
    • Jyotirmayee Nayak
    • Manraj Veer Singh
    • Suhail Sufi
    • Tanishk Shukla 
  • 9:08 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Myscmme Bosu gets eliminated

    Myscmme Bosu has been eliminated from the Indian Idol 16 grand finale race.

  • 8:55 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Contestants battle for Top 5 spot

    Host Aditya Narayan introduced the Spotlight Round, where contestants will perform on stage. After this round, the show will reveal the top five finalists.

    India Tv - Top six finalists of Indian Idol 16.
    (Image Source : SONY LIV)Top six finalists of Indian Idol 16.

  • 8:51 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Kumar Sanu takes the stage

    Indian playback singer Kumar Sanu gave a soulful performance with some of his hit songs. 

    India Tv - Kumar Sanu
    (Image Source : SONYLIV)Kumar Sanu

  • 8:42 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Finale LIVE: Usha Uthup's power-packed performance

    Legendary singer Usha Uthup graced the Indian Idol 16 grand finale stage and delivered a lively performance on her popular hit song "Ramba Ho", along with finalist Anshika, leaving the audience entertained.

  • 8:38 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Finale LIVE: Finalist Anshika Chonkar brings high energy to stage

    After this, finalist Anshika Chonkar delivered an energy-packed performance on the Indian Idol 16 grand finale stage. 

  • 8:33 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill join Manraj Veer Singh's performance

    Badshah and Shehnaaz Gill join Manraj Veer Singh on stage as he performs Badshah's popular song Kaala Chashma. For the unversed, Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill attended the grand finale as a guest along with Saurabh Sachdeva to promote their latest film, Ishqnama.

  • 8:21 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Finalist Jyotirmayee Nayak performs

    After Urmila Matondkar's entry as a special guest, finalist Jyotirmayee Nayak delivers a soulful performance on the grand finale stage, leaving the judges and audience impressed.

    India Tv - Indian Idol 16 finalist Jyotirmayee Nayak
    (Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ SONYLIV)Indian Idol 16 finalist Jyotirmayee Nayak

  • 8:18 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Urmila Matondkar joins as special guest, sets the stage on fire

    After Shreya Ghoshal and Papon's duet performance, actress Urmila Matondkar set the stage on fire with her performance on her hit songs, including 'Rangeela' and others.

  • 8:04 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale Begins!

    The second episode of the Indian Idol 16 grand finale night begins with performances by Shreya Ghoshal and Papon.

  • 8:02 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Top 3 finalists perform on Saturday

    The judges assigned songs to the contestants to perform. Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak and Manraj Veer Singh performed in the Saturday episode of the Indian Idol 16 grand finale.

  • 7:55 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: What happened in the first episode of the finale night?

    Host Aditya Narayan began the Indian Idol 16 grand finale (Saturday) episode by introducing the judges. He was later joined by his father, singer Udit Narayan, who performed "Woh Sikandar Toh" and introduced the top six finalists on stage.

  • 7:50 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Who are the judges?

    The longest-running season of Indian Idol, season 16, is hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Vishal Dadlani, playback singer Shreya Ghoshal and rapper Badshah.

  • 7:42 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Meet the top 6 finalists

    The contestants who have made it to the top six of Indian Idol Season 16 are as follows:

    1. Anshika Chonkar
    2. Jyotirmayee Nayak
    3. Manraj Veer Singh
    4. Myscmme Bosu (Mismi Bose)
    5. Suhail Sufi
    6. Tanishk Shukla 
  • 7:41 PM (IST)Jul 26, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Indian Idol 16 Grand Finale LIVE: When and where to watch

    The grand finale episode of Sony TV's singing reality show Indian Idol 16 is scheduled to take place on July 26, 2026, at 8 pm. Viewers can watch it on Sony TV and Sony LIV OTT platform.

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