Jyotirmayee Nayak wins Indian Idol 16; takes Rs 20 lakh prize money along with the trophy

New Delhi:

After weeks of soulful performances, the journey of Indian Idol Season 16 has come to an end with its grand finale event. Jyotirmayee Nayak emerged as the winner of this season. She took home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh.

Jyotirmayee Nayak wins Indian Idol 16

Jyotirmayee Nayak was crowned as the winner of Indian Idol Season 16. Throughout her Indian Idol journey, she has delivered melodious performances on songs like 'O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi', 'Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain' and others.

After the Spotlight Round, Myscmme Bosu was eliminated from the finale race. The Top 5 finalists included Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla. However, Anshika Chonkar and Suhail Sufi could not secure enough votes and were eliminated from the competition. They received a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh each from Sony Television.

The grand finale of the singing reality show witnessed a spectacular celebration with performances by the top finalists, judges and special guests. The top six contestants, including Anshika Chonkar, Jyotirmayee Nayak, Manraj Veer Singh, Myscmme Bosu (Mismi Bose), Suhail Sufi and Tanishk Shukla, competed for the title.

After lifting the winning trophy, Jyotirmayee Nayak said, "Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learnt along the way. I'm immensely grateful to Sony Entertainment Television and Fremantle for giving me this incredible platform to showcase my talent and helping me grow into the artist I am today. A heartfelt thank you to our judges, Aditya bhaiya, the entire crew, everyone behind the scenes who worked tirelessly to make this journey so special, my family, friends, and every single person who believed in me and voted for me. This trophy is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who stood by me and made this dream possible. I hope to continue making music that touches hearts, keeps me learning, and makes everyone proud."

The grand finale event was attended by special guests Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Indian Idol 16 premiered in October 2025 with the theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist'. The season showcased talented singers from across the country, who competed week after week to win the prestigious title.

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