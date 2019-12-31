Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan opens up on his failed marriage, relationship with Rashami Desai and more

Arhaan Khan's Bigg Boss 13 journey is over. He says he has a "grouse" with Colors channel for raking up his past on the controversial show hosted by superstar Salman Khan.Arhaan had entered the show twice as a wild card contestant and now he has been evicted again. Even before joining the show, his relationship with fellow contestant Rashami Desai was talk of the town. Later, Salman revealed that Arhaan was married to another woman and has a child too.

"Everyone has a past and so do I, which is now known to all. We don't stay together; we are divorced," bollywoodlife.com reports Arhaan as saying, in an interview with Bombay Times.

"Yeh rishta chaar-paanch saal pehle khatam ho chuka hai (the relationship ended four or five years ago). It lasted only for around six months. It's too personal for me to talk about. She (his ex-wife) is settled abroad with her family and my son is five. She has started life afresh and is engaged to somebody now," he added.

Arhaan also revealed that Rashami wasn't aware of his child.

"Rashami wasn't really aware of it, though I had given her a hint. We had decided that we won't bring our past in between us. Also, we were dealing with certain other issues on the personal front and these things didn't come up then. It wasn't the right time to tell Rashami about it. Main khud hi bata deta during the course of the show. But ekdum se jo bomb phoota aur jis tarah se cheezein aayi saamne, I was shocked," he said.

Arhaan is unhappy with the makers of the show for bringing up his past.

"Main Salman bhai ke liye kuchh bhi nahi kehna chaahta (I won't comment on Salman bhai), because he is our idol. Unhone jo kiya hai behtar soch kar hi kiya hoga (whatever he did, he must have done it for the best). But yes, I have a grouse with the channel. Why were details of my personal life and past brought up when something like this has never happened in any season so far? It's unprecedented. Rashami ki aankhein kholni thi (you needed to open Rashamai's eyes), but not at the cost of my personal life. Even Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who came for a task, raked it up immediately after entering the house. That was wrong," he said.

The other contestants nominated for eviction were Madhurima Tuli, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga, Vishal Aditya Singh and Arti Singh.

