Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 'actors have agreed to stay on set' after shooting resumes: Producer

Binaifer Kohli produces shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain cast has agreed to stay on the set when the shooting resumes after lockdown, TV show producer Binaifer Kohli revealed in an interview. Besides popular comedy soap Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Binaifer produces Happu Ki Ultan Paltan with a similar set of cast members. Binaifer has assured the fans that the shows will begin shooting as soon as they are allowed, adding that she is helping her technicians go through tough times them amid lockdown. The country is in lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whenever things get back to normalcy, channels will implement budget cuts. I have two shows — Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan — on air currently and I will do everything in my control to ensure a smooth sailing for them. There will be a lot of things I will take care of, like having a doctor and nurse on the set every day. I will also have a thermal testing machine so that everyone can be checked on a daily basis. I will follow all the rules, because my conscience will not allow me to put anybody’s life on risk. I am the captain of the ship and I will make sure that everyone is healthy and hearty," Binaifer told The Times of India in an interview.

“The whole unit will stay on the set itself… even the actors have agreed to stay on the set so that no one carries any kind of infection home. We will appoint a cook to whip up amazing food for the unit members. I might even arrange for movie screenings in the night to keep them entertained,” she added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage