'Bhaag Corona': TV artistes unite for video of rap song

Telly stars Rubina Dilaik, Sharad Malhotra, Abhinav Shukla, Kamya Panjabi, Giaa Manek, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Donal Bisht and Helly Shah have come together for a music video titled "Bhaag Corona". Inspired by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in India, "Bhaag Corona" is a song sung by Anup KR and composed by Mayur Jumani.

The song will launch on May 28.

"Bhaag Corona" is produced by Rashmi Sharma and Pawan Kumar Marut. The duo has also come up with a YouTube channel and this will cater to music and poetry-based entertainment.

Their second project is a compilation of poems based on the current situation -– lockdown, quarantine, unemployment, pandemic and migrant labourers.

The poems have been written by Rajeev Kumar and the voiceover has been done by actor Adarsh Gautam.

The poem compilation will be launched on May 29.

"We were really missing work during the lockdown. We did not want the lockdown to be a waste, in terms of productivity. The rap song 'Bhaag Corona' adds a new twist to the lockdown. The poems bring out the dark and surreal reality of our times," Rashmi Sharma said about the two projects.

