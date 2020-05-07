Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang discharged from hospital, says all is well

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang who was also seen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi is back home after undergoing surgery on his left hand. The actor was rushed to the hospital on Sunday evening after he fell on a glass table and it broke into pieces. He took to social media to update his fans about his health. He posted two photos - one has him lying on a hospital bed and the other has him showing a thumbs-up while standing outside a building.

He captioned the photos: "All is well. For all my frnds , family n loved ones I'm back home. Thankuu fr all your prayers & blessings. Unfortunately met with an accident at home injuring myself badly due to which I had undergone a surgery. Thankuu to the doctors and healthcare staff of @kokilabenhospital for taking such good care of me in this difficult scenario...I remember one of the hospital staff saying ‘Sir hum nhi karenge toh kaun karega ‘ #respect #realheroes #grateful."

A few days ago, he slipped on a glass table that broke. He fell on it and injured his left hand. "He was injured on Sunday evening at home in Malad and had to undergo a major surgery Monday evening. The wounds are deep," his spokesperson had said.

Meanwhile, Shivin Narang's residential complex had been sealed by BMC after a neighbour tested positive for the coronavirus. Shivin lives in the same complex in Malad in which actors Ankita Lokhande, Sakshi Tanwar, Ashita Dhawan-Shailesh Gulabani, Natasha Sharma-Aditya Redij and Mishkat Verma stay. Reacting to the shutdown, Shivin told TOI, "The buildings were sealed a few days ago. We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there."

Shivin Narang's show Beyhadh 2 which also featured Jennifer Winget abruptly ended as the lockdown began.

-With IANS inputs

