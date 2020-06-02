Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer pleads for monetary help on Facebook: ‘Jeena chahta hoon’

Image Source : RAJESH KAREER/ FACEBOOK Rajesh Kareer pleads for monetary help via a video on Facebook

Rajesh Kareer who was seen in TV show Begusarai alongside popular actresses Shweta Tiwari and Shivangi Joshi has appealed for monetary help. The actor in a video said that he urgently need money for survival. The veteran actor has been residing in Mumbai for the last 15-16 years and has been out of work for quite some time now. In the video, Rajesh Kareer says: "Main Rajesh Kareer, artiste hoon. Agar sharam karunga toh yeh zindagi bohot bhaari padne wali hai... Bas itni hi guzaarish karna chahta hoon aap logon se ki mujhe madad ki bohot sakht zaroorat hai. Halaat bohot hi naazuk bane hue hai humare. Mumbai mein family ke saath rehta hoon 15-16 saal se (I am Rajesh Kareer. I'm an artiste. If I feel ashamed then it will cost me heavily. All I want to say is I badly need help. I have been living in Mumbai for the past 15-16 years with my family and our condition is very critical)," says the veteran actor in a chocked voice and with tearful eyes.

"Waise bhi kafi time se khali tha main. Aur ab toh do do teen mahina ho gaye ki halaat bohot zyada kharab ho gaye hamare. Aap logon se meri yeh humble request hai ki bhale hi Rs 300-400 dein. Itni agar aap log madad karenge toh… kyunki shooting kab start ho na ho, kuch pata nahi. Mujhe kaam mile ya na mile, kuch pata nahi. Life ekdum block si ho gayi hai. Kuch samajh nahi aa raha. Jeena chahta hoon (I have not been getting work for quite some time now. Over the past two to three months my condition has been very bad. I humbly request you all that even if you can give Rs 300-400… because no one knows when shooting will resume, I don't know when I will get work. My life is blocked. I cannot figure out what to do. I want to live)," the actor pleads in the video.

The lockdown has left many in financial distress, especially the working class. Lack of money and work alongside the fear of an uncertain future has forced two TV actors to end their life.

For the unversed, Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta recently committed suicide due to lack of work during the lockdown. Earlier, actor Manmeet Grewal ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his Mumbai residence.

(With IANS inputs)

