BARC TRP Report Week 9: Anupamaa to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, check top 5 shows of the week

Every Thursday BARC releases the TRP report which gives an insight into which show performed well on the small screen. Yet again, another list came that left fans all excited. This time it was Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey's daily soap 'Anupamaa' that ruled the charts as it made it to the top of the list. Not only this, but there were many shows that made a surprising entry into this week's TRP report. Are you one of those who is wishing to see their favourite TV show in the TRP report of Week 9: Saturday, 27th February 2021 To Friday, 5th March 2021? Don't worry because we are here with a compiled one curated just for you!

Have a look at the same here:

1. Anupamaa

The Star Plus show Anupamaa has grabbed the first position with 9.6 million impressions. It stars Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey playing the power-packed roles.

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's show climbed up to number two position this time scoring 8.09 million impressions.

3. Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer just crossed 100 episodes has achieved 8.07 million impressions.

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The makers of the show have been bringing interesting twists and turns either by killing a character or bringing a doppelganger. This is probably the reason why the show is achieving great numbers and in this week got the fourth spot with 7.45 million impressions.

5. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

This is the first time that the second season of the show has got a spot in the top five. It stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar.