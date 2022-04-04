Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Viral condom scene between Ram and Priya prompts funny comments | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONYTVOFFICIAL Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Ram gives Priya a condom

The daily soap Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has made a place for itself among the audience ever since it was launched last year. It stars Nakuul Mehta as Ram and Disha Parmar as Priya. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor's production house Balaji Telefilms. However, things turned out to be a little more dramatic between the on-screen couple in the latest episode and the reason for the same is a condom.

During the episode, events following the Holi celebration are shown. Everyone who had the bhang made is shown to be suffering from a bad headache and Priya (Disha) is among them. Priya thinks that Ram (Nakuul) wants her to forget the truth about Vedika being his ex and hence, he thought of giving her the bhang. Ajay, who is Ram`s friend, orders a special parcel and hands it over to Priya, telling her that her husband had ordered it from the chemist. To Priya`s shock when she opens the parcel, she finds a condom box inside.

Priya misunderstands and feels that Ram is trying to solve the issues between them by coming closer to her and by hinting at physical intimacy. Ram further adds to the confusion by closing the curtains in the room and admitting that he indeed had ordered the parcel. This results in a hilarious argument between the couple during which it is revealed that Ram had actually ordered medicines for Priya`s headache and not the condom as delivered by the chemist. A funny banter ensues between Ram and Priya due to this moment of confusion. The video clipping showing this has also gone viral among the fans as they take the liberty to react funnily to the situation between the husband and the wife.

"I am still laughing holding my stomach man," wrote on of the social media users. Another one said, "Maine video ek baar phir se dekha aur ab hasi nahi ruk rahi (sic)."

Here are some more reactions to it on Twitter.

The chemistry of Ram and Priya is loved by the fans and they are called #Raya by the viewers of the show. Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 airs on Sony TV at 8 pm on weekdays.