Avika Gor, Balika Vadhu fame actor’s fiance, Milind Chandwani is an IIM graduate, know their love story here

TV's superhit serial Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Taking to the Instagram handle, Avika shared a glimpse of the special occasion and officially announced the news. For those who don't know, the actress had been in a relationship with Milind for the past few years, and the couple often shared pictures of their bond on social media. Fans have expressed their thoughts and filled social media with their congratulatory messages.

It is significant to note that Avika Gor's fiance, Milind Chandwani, is an IIM graduate. Milind was born on March 27, 1991, in Kondapur, Hyderabad. He completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, Bhopal and then obtained a BE degree from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore. He then obtained an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management, IIM Ahmedabad (IIMA). After completing his education, Milind started working as a software engineer at Infosys. However, he left this career after a few years and pursued his interest in social work.

In 2019, Milind participated in MTV's popular reality show 'Roadies Real Heroes', where he won the hearts of the audience with his honesty, leadership skills and dedication towards social service. Although he did not reach the finale of the show, he left a lasting impression with his presence. Milind's hobbies include playing the guitar, exploring new places and spending time with animals. He has lost 30 kg in his life, which is a sign of his confidence and dedication. Apart from this, he has also modelled in fashion shows.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani 's love story

Interestingly, Avika met Milind through a common friend in Hyderabad, as she informed in an interview. She shared that while they became friends quickly, she developed feelings for him early on. However, Milind had initially friend-zoned her for about six months. Eventually, their bond grew stronger, and they fell in love. Now that both of them are engaged, fans are eager to know about their wedding plans.

