Ramayan's onscreen Raavan and Lakshman want felicitation for Ram. Arun Govil says 'didn't tweet for award'

#AwardForRamayan started trending on social media soon after Arun Govil's tweet.

After Ramayan's onscreen Ram Arun Govil's tweet on not being given any award from central or state government so far, other actors of the Ramanand Sagar show has also come up with their views. On Saturday, Arun Govil responded to a tweet and said: "चाहे कोई राज्य सरकार हो या केंद्र सरकार, मुझे आज तक किसी सरकार ने कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया है. मैं उत्तर प्रदेश से हूँ, लेकिन उस सरकार ने भी मुझे आज तक कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया. और यहाँ तक कि मैं पचास साल से मुंबई में हूँ, लेकिन महाराष्ट्र की सरकार ने भी कोई सम्मान नहीं दिया". This roughly translates into, "Neither state government nor central government has felicitated me. I am from Uttar Pradesh but so far none of the government honoured me for my work. In fact, I have been living in Mumbai since last 50 years but even Maharashtra govt never thought of it."

This came at a time when the entire country is reliving golden days during the lockdown by watching Ramayan with the entire family. While everyone is hailing Ramayan, disappointment expressed by its star cast has made netizens stand in support for them.

#AwardForRamayan started trending on social media. Not just for Arun, but Ramayan fans asked the government to honour all the actors and even the show.

Soon, Arvind Trivedi, who played Raavan in the show tweeted to demand awards for Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri. The latter played Lakshman in the show. "अगर आप इस बात से सहमत हैं की @arungovil12 और @LahriSunil जी को इनती अच्छी ऐक्टिंग करने के लिए अवार्ड मिलना चाहिये तो इसे ट्रेंड करने में सहयता करें#AwardForRamayan," he wrote. Later, Sunil also urged the government to felicitate Arvind Trivedi ji for his contribution to Indian cinema. "Arvind Trivedi ji also deserve award what is performance as Ravan and his contribution to 2 Indian cinema," his tweet read.

Arvind Trivedi ji also deserve award what is performance as Ravan and his contribution to 2 Indian cinema — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) April 26, 2020

Later, Arun in another tweet clarified that he was just answering the question. His intention was not to get any award from the government, though it has its own value. The actor added that for him nothing is more valuable than audience's love. "मेरा मंतव्य, प्रश्न का उत्तर देना था।कोई अवार्ड पाने की आकांक्षा नहीं थी। हालाँकि राजकीय सम्मान का अपना अस्तित्व होता है पर दर्शकों के प्यार से बड़ा कोई अवार्ड नहीं होता जो मुझे भरपूर मिला है। आप सभी के असीम प्रेम के लिए सप्रेम धन्यवाद," he tweeted.

The popularity of the show is such that within a week after Ramayan went on air, the show grabbed the top spot on the BARC TRP list as the highest-ever rating show for a Hindi General Entertainment Channel (GEC) program since 2015. Interestingly, even after the second week, the show yet again managed to gain the highest TRPs in both the GEC Urban and Rural segment.

In the latest trends released by Yahoo, search for Ramayan sprung up after it was re-telecast on Doordarshan during Lockdown. The Ramanand Sagar's show beat movies such as Contagion, Good Newwz, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and hit reality show Bigg Boss.

The mythological show originally aired in 1987. Ramayan featured Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala who played Ram and Sita respectively besides Sunil Lahiri, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh and Lalita Pawar in important characters.

