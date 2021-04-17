Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHIKOFFICIAL Arshi Khan worries about protesting farmers amid Covid spike

Actress Arshi Khan says with the rise in Covid-19 cases, she is concerned about the farmers who continue protesting against the government. "I'm traveling to Ludhiana from the Capital. I heard our farmers are still on a protest. I feel worried about them as Covid-19 cases are increasing. I want to request the government to fulfil their wish at the earliest possible and help them to return home safely," says Arshi.

"I have a lot of respect for our farmers. They are like my family and I will always stand with them they need me. I'm praying for them in this holly month of Ramadan. I wish God brings back the peace and prosperity of our country," she adds.

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", says she was not serious about her career before the show. The actress says that the show was a complete game changer and marks a turning point in her career.

"I was not at all serious about my career and life plans. Just used to live an unplanned life till the time I stepped into the reality TV show Bigg Boss. The show happened to change my life completely and has shown me a changed Arshi, inside me," she says.

In fact, the actress adds that the host of the show, superstar Salman Khan, taught her a lot as well.

"Earlier, people around me used to create controversies and used to blame me for them. But Salmanji taught me how to handle (such) situations. He tried to bring a change in me either by explaining things in a funny way and also scolded me a bit. I'm thankful to him, he inspires me," she says.

Arshi was part of "Bigg Boss 11" and also came back on the show as a challenger in "Bigg Boss 14".