Arhaan Khan blames Rashami Desai for leaking bank statements: This is a curated plan to malign me

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan have been in the limelight for their ugly break up. Recently, a fan page on Twitter leaked screenshots of Rashami's alleged bank statements which show that lakhs had been transferred to Arhaan's account while the actress was locked inside the house. Soon after the photos went viral, the actress' fans slammed Arhaan for 'ruining her life'. Actor Arhaan, who is originally named as Mazhar Shaikh, has now reacted to the bank statements and has accused Rashami of maligning his image. The actor says that it is a curated plan of the actress to defame him.

NOTE- These pictures of Rashami Desai's bank statements are being circulated on Twitter by various fan pages and IndiaTV cannot verify their authenticity.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Arhaan said, "Nobody can release these statements except Rashami or me. Since the allegations are against me, it’s obvious that she leaked those screenshots. Half the transactions involving huge amounts aren’t mine. Rashami had set up a production house, which I had joined as a partner. I have invested equally, both financially and emotionally. Any transfer of funds is either my rightful profit or return of debt. Also, before making such allegations, it is to be noted that transfer of funds wouldn’t have been possible had Rashami not given me signed cheques."

Arhaan also claimed that Rashami had asked him to transfer money to certain people in her absence. On the other, Rashami refuted the claims that she has leaked any bank statements. She told BT, "These transactions were made in my absence, and that too, without my knowledge, when I was inside the BB house. When I came out and learned about it, I shared the screenshots of my personal documents and these transactions with my accounting staff and a few others. Why did Arhaan transfer my money into his account? Also, I don’t know the people he has further transferred those funds to. Apart from the `15 lakh that Arhaan has to pay me, as can be seen in the screenshots, he owes me more money, which he is refusing to return. Talking about the screenshots, I have no clue who has leaked them on social media."

Rashami Desai said that if she had to leak anything, she would have done it after coming out of the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actress claims that she wouldn't have waited two months to leak anything.

Arhaan Khan proposed to Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss 13 house after he re-entered as a wild card contestant. It was host Salman Khan who revealed details about the actor's past to Rashami, who didn't know that he was already married and has a kid. Things went downhill for the couple after that and the actress decided to put an end to it.

