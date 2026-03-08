Anurag Dobhal: Aly Goni to Rajat Dalal, BB contestants express concern after UK07 Rider's suicide attempt

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss fame Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 Rider and Babu Bhaiya on YouTube, is currently in the news over a serious matter. Anurag recently shared a video making serious allegations against his family. On Saturday, March 7, 2026, a video surfaced of him attempting suicide while live-streaming on Instagram. During the live streaming, Anurag was seen accelerating his car and crashing into a divider.

The YouTuber survived the incident but suffered multiple injuries. Following the accident, Anurag was hospitalised and is undergoing treatment. Following the video, several famous YouTubers and entertainment stars have reacted to the Bigg Boss contestants' actions.

Munawar Faruqui's reaction to Anurag's condition

Munawar Faruqui shared a video in which he reacted to Anurag's condition. He said, 'If someone is upset, please talk to them, share it. If they leave, we say, 'Friend, you should talk.' But when someone talks, we make fun of them. What have you people done to the internet? They say it's for views. So please keep this in mind: you can find 50 things to troll someone. But be a little serious in such matters. As for Anurag, when I saw the first video, I tried to reach him. I spoke with someone close to him and learned that a lot of things were going on. I simply told him to take care of himself, because no one can do anything about family problems. You guys should also take care. I hope he stays well. I just want to say, suicide is not the solution to any problem.'

Elvish Yadav expresses concern

Elvish Yadav shared a post on X, writing, 'I don't interfere in anyone's personal or family matters, but whatever is happening with Anurag Bhai, I hope he gets well soon. Get well soon, Anurag Bhai.'

Prince Narula slams trollers

Prince Narula slammed those who mocked him, saying, 'Sometimes you have to give your life, you have to die, to let people know that I'm telling the truth. Otherwise, people think it's a joke and troll me. I hate trolls. When you do this, you don't understand anyone's situation. People are still writing, 'Is he dead or alive?' Shame on these people. No one understands what condition he's in.'

Ali Goni's reaction

Ali Goni criticised those trolling Anurag Dobhal, saying, 'That boy shared a video in which he tried to express himself. He tried to tell what's going on in his life. Okay, it's a family matter, we shouldn't interfere, but he tried to express himself to his fans, and what did he get in return? Torture, ridicule, and trolling.'

Rajat Dalal's reaction

Rajat Dalal also shared a video expressing concern about Anurag Dobhal's action. He said, 'Everyone has their own opinions. I don't know who is right and who is wrong. What's going on in his house? But just tell me, whoever is watching this video, doesn't he have problems at home? Everyone has their own problems in life. Who doesn't have problems? You have such a huge audience. How are you trying to influence them? Become weak and die. This is not the solution. I've been trying to contact Anurag for the last two or three days, but he is not supportive in any way. This is wrong. Your child is about to come into this world. It's such a happy moment. It's a proud moment, something to think about his future, and yet you're busy ending your life. Every problem has a solution. You have a phone, you're going live. Brother, call someone with that phone, talk to them for two minutes. Don't end your life; this makes no sense.'

Anurag Dobhal's allegations against his family

The YouTuber recently shared a video on his channel, in which he discussed his mental state and his family's behaviour. In the video, he made serious allegations against his parents, brother, and other family members. Anurag stated that his family was unhappy with his inter-caste marriage and did not allow his wife, Ritika, to enter the house. Anurag claimed that his family had taken everything from him, and now even his wife has left him.

Also Read: UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car during Instagram live; manager shares health update