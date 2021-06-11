Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RUPALIGANGULY Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly remembers father Anil: Have an Angel watching over me

Television actress Rupali Ganguly has been ruling the hearts of people with her performance in the show Anupamaa. the Star Plus show been viewers' favorite and topping the TRP charts every week. Rupali is also enjoying the love she has been receiving with the show. On Friday, the actress took to Instagram to remember her late father Anil and said that she wishes to hug him tightly one more time.

Rupali Ganguly wrote, "I have an Angel watching over me...... I call him Pappa... Pappa I want u to know, I feel u watching us everywhere we go... U protect me and guide me always -that I understand.. I would give up everything.... to just once more , hold ur hand ....I know now , everything u said was absolutely right... I wish I wish Pappa, just once more I could hug u tight."

As the Maharashtra government announced a lockdown due to an increase in Covid cases, the shoot of the show Anupamaa shifted to Gujarat. Now, the actress is back at her home in Mumbai, to her boys. Recently, she shared a couple of pictures with her husband and son and said, "Home is where the Heart is.. Back Home with my Boys."

Earlier this year, Rupali Ganguly had tested positive for coronavirus while shooting for Anupamaa. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that her family has also been tested and her Anupamaa family are also getting tested. The actress is asymptomatic and has now quarantined herself away from others.

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"

Rupali Ganguli became a household name with her character 'Monisha Sarabhai' in 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. She has done several shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sanjivani, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi among others.