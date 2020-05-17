Jasleen Matharu finally finds love in Bhopal-based surgeon, 'guru' Anup Jalota to do her 'kanyadaan'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASLEEN MATHARU, ANUP JALOTA Anup Jalota finds suitable match for Jasleen Matharu, says 'I would do her kanyadaan'

Former Bigg Boss contestants Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu have again hit the headlines. The duo has a very complicated relationship. While they entered the reality show as a couple, they confessed that they share nothing more than a teacher and student relationship when they came out of the house. After this, Jasleen was recently seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi where she was seen impressing Paras Chhabra for marriage. Now, the Bhajan singer has revealed that he has set up Jasleen with a Bhopal based surgeon for marriage.

In an interview with TOI, Jasleen Matharu revealed that Anup Jalota has played cupid between her and an aesthetic surgeon from Bhopal who she has been talking to for a while now. She said, "Anupji had told me about this doctor, who separated from his wife last year. But, the matter couldn’t progress owing to the lockdown. However, rather than delaying it further, he introduced us virtually. We talk a lot and get along well."

When asked if he has asked her about her link-up rumours with the Bhajan Samrat, Jasleen said, "He has not mentioned it even once. Anyway, we don’t talk about each other’s past. He is yet to get a divorce and so, we are taking one day at a time. I just want to say that it’s my life and I am happy that Anupji is involved in it."

On the other hand, Anup Jalota also revealed that he knows the family very well and is keen on doing Jasleen's kanyadaan whenever she is ready for marriage. He said, "Theirs is a cultured family and I have known them for five-six years. I am hopeful that things will work out between them, eventually. I had promised that I would do her kanyadaan and I hope to do it whenever Jasleen chooses to marry."

Recently, Jasleen Matharu's photos dressed like a new bride with sindoor and wedding bangles went viral on the internet. Many fans contemplated that she has married Anup Jalota. However, the actress-singer later clarified that the look was for a Tik Tok video.

