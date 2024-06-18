Annurag Batra elected as member of International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Annurag Batra

Dr Annurag Batra, founder of exchange4media and chairman of BW Businessworld, has been elected as a member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He has joined a group of over 900 members from 60-plus countries, representing the world’s leading television and media companies. He is a known personality in the media and television industry through his contribution to setting up exchange4media institutionalising exchange4media and creating a new and pioneering platform for media, television and related domains in digital and building a pioneering and impact-making organisation in a 360 degree.

Who is Dr Annurag Batra?

Dr Annurag Batra is a serial entrepreneur, an author, an investor, a TV show host and is the founder and editor-in-chief of exchange4media group (www.exchange4media), managing several big media brands. He is also the chairman and editor-in-chief of BW Businessworld Media Group (www.businessworld.in) which is in its 44th year and amongst the topmost respected business media platforms. Dr Batra has been busy pivoting and turning around BW Businessworld, a company he acquired in late 2013.

He has also served as a member of the Board of Governors of the prestigious Management Development Institute in Gurgaon (www.mdi.ac.in) his own Alma Matter. Dr Batra believes what Confucius (a Chinese philosopher) said, " If you make your hobby your profession you don't have to work." He also believes deeply in spirituality, Indian Vedas and the power of ideas and dreams to achieve anything we believe we can.

As the founder of the exchange4media group over the last 24 years, Dr Batra has interacted deeply with leading media owners, editors, journalists and new-age media. He has also written extensively on media and is an accepted authority on media, television and new media. His book will likely be out in 2025, which is titled Media Moguls of India.