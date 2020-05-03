Annup Sonii remembers Irrfan Khan, shares throwback video from serial Tere Mere Sapne

Bollywood's one of the most precious and remarkable actors Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29. His death came as a shock for many fans and co-actors apart from his family. Irrfan, whose last film was Angrezi Medium was also a part of various television shows in the early part of his life. One of those was serial Tere Mere Sapne, directed by Ashoke Pandit which also featured actor Annup Sonii. Remembering the late star, Annup shared a clip from the show which depicts the performer’s attitude towards life and work.

Taking to Twitter and sharing the video, Annup tweeted alongside, "Irrfan bhai always belived in doing credible and work of a certain standard...In this scene I am trying to convince him to do some mediocre work but he refuses here tooSmiling face with smiling eyes ..Bhai you will be in our memories forever...@irrfank #IrrfanKhanRIP #Irrfan."

Irrfan bhai always belived in doing credible and work of a certain standard...In this scene I am trying to convince him to do some mediocre work but he refuses here too😊

Bhai you will be in our memories forever...🙏@irrfank #IrrfanKhanRIP #Irrfan pic.twitter.com/kxsYdFDuzM — Annup Sonii (@soniiannup) May 1, 2020

Apart from Tere Mere Sapne, Irrfan had worked in shows like --Chandrakanta, Chanakya, Bharat Ek Khoj, Banegi Apni Baat, Sara Jahan Hamara, Star Bestsellers, Shrikant, Sparsh and AnooGoonj.

After his death, wife Sutapa Sidar issued an official statement and said, "How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve. Funnily, our life was a masterclass in acting, so when the dramatic entry of the ‘uninvited guests’ happened, I had by then learnt, to see a harmony in the cacophony. The doctor’s reports were like scripts which I wanted to perfect, so I never miss any detail that he sought for in his performance."

Irrfan took his last breath at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after fighting a two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage