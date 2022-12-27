Ankit Gupta breaks silence on suffering from 'depression' as he reacts to Tunisha Sharma's death

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI/TUNISHA SHARMA Ankit Gupta reacts to Tunisha Sharma's death

Bigg Boss 16 fame Ankit Gupta, who was recently evicted from the reality show, has reacted to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. The actress ended her life on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul on December 24. Her body was found in the washroom of the sets in Vasai near Mumbai. Sheezan Khan, who claimed he had broken up with her a fortnight before her death, has been arrested on charges of abetment. The news of her untimely demise sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. Several celebrities paid their condolence and prayed for the well-being of the late actress' family. Talking about the same, Ankit recalled the time when he suffered from depression.

Talking to the paps, he said "This is very shocking. Somebody who was just 20 has committed suicide. I have been through a phase of depression. I can understand and connect to this. Ek moment hota hai. Vo moment paas hojaye ya uss moment mein aap kisi se baat karo aur vo aapko samjha paaye, toh vo ek moment nikal jaaye fir itna bada decision aap life ka nahi loge. It is very sad. (There’s the lowest moment in depression, once you overcome the moment or try talking to someone during that time. Once you get over the moment, you won’t feel like taking such a drastic decision in life).”

"No matter what happens in life, your life and your parents should be your priority. Aur kisi cheez ke liye aap apni life nahi le sakte ho. Please understand. Take care of your mental and physical health. This is very important," he added.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan cooperating with police; actress' last rites today | LIVE UPDATES

Meanwhile, Tunisha's mother had filed a complaint against Sheezan, who is said to have been in a relationship with her and they had broken up 15 days ago. She has told the police that Tunisha was under stress because of him and that might be the reason she has taken such an extreme step.

Tunisha Sharma's family has issued a statement in which they informed that actress' last rites will be held on Tuesday at a crematorium ground in the Mira Road area. The statement read, “Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.” The last rites will begin at 3 pm.

Latest Entertainment News