Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati to return with season 13, registrations begin from this date

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV Amitabh Bachchan

Preparations for Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 have begun. The megastar is once again coming to enthral the audience with his loved gameshow KBC-13. Update about the same was shared by Sony TV's social media account. Also, the promo of the new season has also been released. The online auditions are going to begin on May 10th, 2021. The theme for this season is Koshish.

Calling people for registration, Bachchan in the 20-second clip about how one can traverse the distance between dream and reality by trying hard. Saying that he and the hot seat are waiting for people, he said that participants should gear up for the show.

Also read: Punjabi actor Sukhjinder Shera passes away in Uganda; fans & celebs mourn the loss

“Aapke aur aapke sapnon ne beech ka fasla kitna hai? Teen aksharon ka, koshish. Toh apne sapne sakaar karne ke liye uthaiye phone aur hojaiye tayar. Kuyuni 10 May se shuru horahe hai mere sawal aur aapke KBC 13 ke registration. Hotseat aur main intezaar kar rahe hai aapka. Aap bhi bas tayar hojaiye," he says in the promo in Hindi.

While the promo is made by using old footage, the actor's voice is distant. Just like last year, owing to the pandemic, the registrations will done through a digital screening process. There was no live audience in Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. Since there was no studio audience, the makers of the show had to remove the audience poll lifeline. It was replaced by the video-a-friend option.

It is believed that due to the growing number of COVID cases, the makers will not have a live audience this time too, and the show's previous rules should be repeated once again.

For more entertainment news click here!