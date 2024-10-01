Amitabh Bachchan reveals her graduation mark on KBC 16, says he did B.Sc. but never understood science

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan reveals her graduation mark on KBC 16

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is seen hosting KBC 16 these days. After Kalki 2898 AD, the actor is back on the hosting seat and is taking over Indian Television with his hosting skills. From the stage of KBC, Big B has shared many stories of his life with the fans. Now in a recent episode, he was seen talking about his math marks in front of a contestant. Things turned really interesting when the National Award winning actor was seen disclosing his graduation marks.

KBC 16 contestant Keerthi takes over the hot seat

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan puts a math question of Rs 5,000 in front of contestant Keerthi, which she answers immediately. As soon as Kirti gives the correct answer, Big B says, "Devi ji works in a bank and one has to be very good in Maths. She answered it quickly." On this, Keerthi says, "My Maths was very bad, Sir. I used to pass with difficulty. I used to work in a bank, so I managed to pass this with a little bit of difficulty."

On this, Amitabh said that Maths is such a subject. "I also used to pass with great difficulty. I did a BSc in graduation but my marks were very poor. I never understood science," said Big B.

How many marks did Amitabh Bachchan get in graduation?

The veteran actor further added and said that he did BSc, that too without knowing what BSc was back then. "When I got good marks in science, I applied. In 10 years, I had learnt that there is scope in science and that ended in 45 minutes. When I went for the first time, I failed. I went back and answered the question again and with great difficulty I got 42%. I was saved.' On this, the woman says, 'I got 40 marks, but yours is still more.' Then all the people sitting in the audience start laughing and Big B moved on to the next question.

