American business reality series Shark Tank 13 all set to premiere from March 19 | DEETS inside

It's time to witness new ideas and reinvigorate the spirit of entrepreneurship in you, as Shark Tank is back with its 13th season. Watch the go-getters trying to transform their entrepreneurial dreams into reality and become the next Steve Jobs or Mark Zuckerberg as they prepare themselves to swim with the Sharks in the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy Award-winning reality show Shark Tank. The newest season will air from 19th of March 2022 every Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm on Colors Infinity.

In this new season, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary will be joined by four new guest Sharks.

Actor, comedian, angel investor as well as the Founder and Managing Partner of a venture capital firm Kevin Hart, co-founder of Nextdoor Nirav Tolia. co-founder and CEO of Good American Emma Grede, the Founder and Executive Chairman of Kind. Daniel Lubetzky and BBC’s Dragon Den’s Peter Jones. The panel will play overlapping roles as investors and mentors to entrepreneurs pitching their business plans on the show.

Shark Tank 13 audience will also get to see entrepreneurs of Indian origin like Param Dhoot, co-founder of Mute Me, Dinesh Tadepalli – co-founder of Incredible Eats, Amanat Anand and Shubham Issar, co-founders of Soapen and Sabeena Ladha – Founder of Deux pitching their business plans in front of the Sharks.