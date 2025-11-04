Malti Chahar accuses Amaal Mallik of lying about their past in Bigg Boss 19: 'Even my father knows when we...' Amaal Mallik’s conflict with Malti Chahar has become the highlight of Bigg Boss 19. From accusations of lying to heated words caught on camera, fans can’t stop talking about their past and tense exchange in the latest episode.

New Delhi:

Renowned music composer-singer Amaal Mallik has been one of the most talked-about contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house, as he has made headlines due to his conflicts with other housemates. In a recent episode, he had a verbal argument with wild card contestant Malti Chahar, who accused him of lying about their previous connection.

In the November 3 episode, Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar openly discussed her first meeting with the singer and their phone conversations. Amaal was seen questioning Malti about talking about him with other housemates. Read on to know the whole matter.

What happened between Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar in Bigg Boss 19?

In the pool area, when Amaal questioned Malti, saying, "Malti, you're talking about me again," it sparked a heated argument between the two, after which they exchanged sharp remarks. Shehbaz also confronted Malti. She responded, "You say I know Amaal from outside. Amaal says he hasn't even met me for five minutes."

Amaal and Malti met at a party?

Later, Malti refuted Amaal's statement, claiming that they had met before and had also spoken on the phone several times. Shehbaz then asked Tanya what Amaal had told her about Malti, and Tanya replied, "He met her once, just for five minutes." Malti shared details about her relationship with the singer, while Amaal maintained that they had only met at a party hosted by a mutual friend.

Why did Malti Chahar accuse Amaal Mallik of lying about their first meeting?

In the same episode, Malti revealed more about their relationship, saying, "Mujhe bhi pata hai tu jhooth bol raha hai. Bolu main kya poora. Dekh, mere dost, mere papa tak ko pata hai hum kab mile kya nahi hai. Tu jhooth kyun bol raha? Hum kisi party mein nahi mile. Yeh narrative maine bataya tha. Hum logon ne decide kiya tha. Tu camera mein kaise jhooth bol sakta hai? Main do minute mein prove kar sakti hun. Mere phone mein chats padi huyi hain." (I also know that you are lying. Should I tell everything? Look, my friends, even my father knows when we met. Why are you lying? We didn’t meet at any party. I had shared this narrative. We had decided it together. How can you lie on camera? I can prove it in two minutes. The chat messages are on my phone.)

Also Read: Former Bigg Boss contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is Ektaa Kapoor's new Naagin; fans can't keep calm