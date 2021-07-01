Aly Goni to Sharad Malhotra: Celebrities miss those good old mask-free vacation days, relive happy memories

Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCH Aly Goni to Sharad Malhotra: Celebrities miss those good old mask-free vacation days

Covid-19 has not just brought our life to a sudden halt but all the movement-related restrictions has stopped us from taking holidays for long. Sometimes it seems like a dream to many of us. Celebrities talk about how much they miss travelling and take the opportunity to remember the good old mask-free vacation days. They also share about that one special vacation that they have already experienced or want to explore when these dark times are over.



Delnaaz Irani

Travelling is something that we all definitely miss a lot. Just before the lockdown started I was travelling with my plays all over India and abroad as well for almost one and half years. The last trip that I took was with Percy and it was very special. This was just before the lockdown and later we were thanking God that we made this 9-day-long amazing trip without delaying it any further. We don’t get so many holidays together when you're working, so for us that holiday was much required. We went to Dubai and enjoyed doing everything, right from eating at different places to shopping to sightseeing. It was such a wonderful and happy trip. I have such lovely memories of that vacation.



Amit Mishra

I remember visiting Bali, Indonesia with my brothers who are no less than my friends. It was a memorable trip amidst the mighty sea and hot and cold breeze. We loved the environment, the beaches, sand and sea made us dream. It was colourful all round and so much peace. Every time I think of that trip I feel like going back to Bali again. Even talking about it now is making me smile.

Sharad Malhotra

I am missing travelling big time. Travelling gives an outlet and change of environment and fresh oxygen is a necessity. I want to go to Switzerland and enjoy the snow. We have been home only throughout the pandemic. I want to travel and meet people of different cities. I can't even recall where I went for my last vacation.

Aly Goni

I am missing travelling to a foreign destination. USA is on my wish list. I would like to go to Miami and L.A. also Travelling elevates the spirit and rejuvenates too. One life we have and travelling should be part of everyone's life. I have only travelled to Jammu my hometown and to Chandigarh for my music video shoot.

Somy Ali

My NGO No More Tears is my life. I can’t remember the last time I had a vacation or took a trip just for fun. I am a workaholic and as someone who is with victims and cops 24/7, I don’t have time to take vacation. I feel like a mother to all the victims and being a mom is a full-time job. But I surely want to visit India as I have amazing memories of Mumbai.

Sneh Binny

This is one of my favourite holiday pictures, clicked in York, UK. I love this small town that has these beautiful dreamy streets, typical British shops, and is enriched with old world architecture. The vibe of walking the street is wonderful. I want to go back to this place and spend some time with myself once all this is over.