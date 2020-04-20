After Ravan slaughter and end of Ramayan, Doordarshan brings back story of Luv-Kush in Uttar Ramayan

After late Ramanand Sagar's mythological serial "Ramayan" of the eighties made a historic comeback on TV amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Doordarshan has now brought back "Uttar Ramayan". Also originally aired in the late eighties, the serial was a follow-up to "Ramayan", featuring mostly the same cast.

This show focussed on Rama's coronation, and his children -- the twins Luv and Kush. While Mayuresh Kshetramade played Luv, Swwapnil Joshi essayed the character of Kush in the show.

"This to me is the most profound character I played to date and it is my first character interestingly. I have very few memories as I was all of 9 then when I played that role but I am all set to remember those good old days of shooting," said Swwapnil.

"I remember I had a great time and everyone on the set, be it Arun (Govil) sir who played Shri Rama, Deepika ji (Chikhalia) who played Sita Maiyaa and Sunil (Lahri) sir who played Lakshman ji took care of me and we all had a great time. We worked as a family back then. Can't wait to relive and see that on the screen," he added.

