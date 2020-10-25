Actress Taranjit Kaur on male gaze defining female characters in films

Sunday, October 25, 2020
     
Taranjit Kaur wants to change the face of the cinema which has narratives mainly running from a man's perspective. "I have been into writing women-centric poems and stories for quite some time now. 

October 25, 2020
Actress Taranjit Kaur is set to come up with the women-centric film, Love Sex Soprano. She wants to change the face of the cinema which has narratives mainly running from a man's perspective. "I have been into writing women-centric poems and stories for quite some time now. I had been waiting for an opportunity to convert my words into a visual medium. A film seemed the most appropriate creative outlet," Taranjit told IANS.

"Cinema, until recently, did not delve into a narrative that is guided by the female gaze. Most of the narratives are male-dominated and from a man's perspective. The male gaze defines the female characters. I wanted to chart that road less travelled and explore a story from a woman's perspective. I think it is about time that it happens. Many other women filmmakers are scripting a change, one film at a time. But we need more of our ilk in this business," she added.

Her film revolves around a woman who is seeking love in a relationship, while the man only desires physical intimacy.

"As women, we are seldom vocal about our desires in a relationship because we have never prioritised ourselves above everyone else. It is a self-deprecating mindset that does more harm than good. The film gives priority to a woman's desires even if it doesn't matter in the larger scheme of things in a relationship. Also, the film uncovers the concept of self-love. Women tend to love the other half of her being -- a man -- so much so that she forgets to love herself. Once she discovers self-love, she finds the real purpose of her being," she shared.

"Love Sex Soprano" will be out on November 21 on YouTube.

