Actress Sumona Chakravarti shares health update after revealing endometriosis diagnosis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMONACHAKRAVARTI Sumona Chakravarti shares health update after revealing endometriosis diagnosis

Actress Sumona Chakravarti opened up on Instagram on Saturday, sharing that she has been battling endometriosis since 2011. Her fans expressed worry about the actress's health as soon as she dropped the post. Now, Sumona has shared her health update and expressed happiness that many girls and women have reached out with their condition. The actress added that she is doing okay and 'managing it medically.'

Sumona wrote, "The idea was to spread awareness about a health ailment #Endometriosis which is as common as PCOD/diabetes probably. Am glad a lot of young girls, women, doctors, husbands reaching out on behalf of their wives... have responded & realised how important it is to give it the medical attention it needs. As far as i'm concerned am doing okay. Been managing it medically for as long as i can remember. So thank u for all your duas & prayers. Peace & Love."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUMONACHAKRAVARTI Sumona Chakravarti shares health update after revealing endometriosis diagnosis

Earlier, Sumona Chakravarti shared a picture of herself post-workout and said that it is a privilege to be 'able to feed my family and myself'. She wrote, "Did a proper workout at home after ages....Some days i feel guilty because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me."

She added, "Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well. P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love #circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis"

Sumona has been seen in many TV shows Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai raja, Kasturi and Kasamh Se. She has also starred in films like Kick, Barfi!, and Phir Se.