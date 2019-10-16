Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ace of space 2: Mastermind Vikas Gupta announces Yash Rajput as first semi-finalist

As Ace of Space 2 is nearing its finale, its time for the houseguests to prove their worth in the game! Week 8 has kicked-off with an ultimate twist as the housemates were introduced to the task of the week – Out of the box. Baseer Ali, Lucinda, Khushi Choudhary, Rashmi, Deepak, Manhar and Salman had the power to trouble and torture their counterparts- Yash, Prakruti and Krissann, who were locked inside the box. And we all know that no task is complete without a major fight in the house! This time, we will get to see a major fight between Deepak Thakur and Salman Zaidi.

A major surprise awaits everyone in the house! Mastermind Vikas Gupta announces the first semi-finalist, Mumbai boy Yash Rajput! A camera-shy boy, Yash has been one of the most calm and quiet contestants in the house. As the show progressed, Yash has impressed the contestants and the Mastermind alike with his game in the house. On this big win of Yash, Mastermind Vikas Gupta expressed, “ This is one of the most surprising entry into the semi-finals and what is also exciting is that the boy had always been a non-performer and it has been the last three weeks that his game picked up so beautifully that he has actually beaten everyone else from the top players to reach to the semi-finals. It’s just not about following, he has least following on social media and yet he is the first one to enter the semi-finals. It’s brilliant.”

With the semi-finale entry, it will be interesting to see who all apart from Yash will make their way to the semi-finale. Stay tuned, every Saturday and Sunday at 6PM only on MTV.