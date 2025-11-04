Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife Akanksha Jindal calls him a 'big liar', says 'he’s hurt me and other women too' Abhishek Bajaj’s ex-wife Akanksha Jindal has broken her silence after his recent Bigg Boss 19 episode. Calling him a “big liar”, she accused him of hiding facts, lying about his age and marriage, and “hurting other women too”. Her post has sparked massive buzz online.

It has been seen that Bigg Boss 19 contestants are not only discussed for their game and strategy inside the house but also for their personal lives. In the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, Abhishek Bajaj is one of the contestants making headlines due to his personal life, as his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, has frequently commented on him, recently calling him a "big liar".

Reportedly, TV actor Abhishek Bajaj and Akanksha Jindal parted ways in 2023. Taking to her Instagram handle, Akanksha called out Abhishek's statements about their marriage and past on the show. She shared a video clip from a Bigg Boss 19 episode where Abhishek and Gaurav were seen discussing his past.

She wrote, “He only pretends nice and says exactly what people want to hear. He's been hiding facts his entire life- that's the real reason we got divorced. He's hurt me and other women too.”

Akanksha further claimed that Bajaj was misrepresenting details about himself on national television, writing, "he doesn't even hesitate before lying in front of salman sir. lying about real age and marital status shows what a big liar he is! gaslighting the audience on national tv. abhishek's pattern never changed for 15 years he's been playing the same game. even inside the house, he's repeating history with a 21-year-old. clearly, shame isn't in his vocabulary (sic)."

(Image Source : AKANKSHA JINDAL'S INSTAGRAM STORY)Screengrab taken from Akanksha Jindal's Instagram story

Akanksha clarifies she seeks truth, not drama

Akanksha concluded her note by clarifying that she isn't seeking drama or revenge but wants the truth to be known, just like for other contestants. She wrote, "I'm not here for drama or revenge - i just want the truth to come out, the same way all of you freely talk about any contestant."

