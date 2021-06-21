Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ABHINAVKOHLI/SHWETATIWARI Abhinav Kohli blames Shweta Tiwari for keeping son Reyansh away on Father's Day 2021 | VIDEO

Father's Day 2021 was all about wishes pouring in from kids to their dads on social media, However, according to Abhinav Kohli, his wife, and actress Shweta Tiwari is the reason why he couldn't meet his son on the occasion. The two have been embroiled in a controversial fight ever since she flew to Cape Town for the shooting of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Abhinav has been accusing Shweta for not letting him meet their kid Reyansh and keeping away from him. Yet again, he did the same and shared his thoughts in a video that was shared on his Instagram handle on Sunday. Alongside he wrote, "Bahot achi baat hai ki auraton ki suraksha ke liye special Laws hain lekin ab mardon ke bachav ke liye Laws chahiye jo unhe bachon ko baap se door rakhne se aur false cases se bachain."

Abhinav, in the video, can be seen saying. "Today is father's day. I won't be able to meet my kid today either. Even last year I couldn't meet him. I tried hard but I have lost this fight. Shweta will return tomorrow or day after. When she left him and he was alone for one and a half months, I tried everything but couldn't meet him."

He continued, "There must be many other men like me who have lost such battles. But the war is on. I might lose many fights, but I will learn and take strength from them. I will keep fighting despite failure as it's important. It's my right to meet my son and it's my son's right to meet his father. We men should make sure there's no wrong law against us. Our emotions and liberty should not be snatched from us."

Shweta, on the other hand, shared a selfie of her son and wrote on it, ‘happy rainy day’. Previously, she treated everyone with the screenshots of her video calls with her kids-- daughter Palak and son Reyansh and called them 'never-ending stories.'

Image Source : INSTA Shweta Tiwari's video-calling post with kids

Shweta, who previously had a troubled marriage with Raja Chaudhary shared a CCTV clip on Insta where Abhinav can be seen snatching the little boy from the actress. This video came in response to Abhinav's claim that said that she abandoned Reyansh for the sake of the show and he doesn't know his son's whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Shweta who has been shooting for the show, ever since her journey of KKK began, shared pictures and videos from the foreign land on Instagram. Check them out:

Coming back to the show, it is being hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty and the shooting has been completed. Apart from Shweta, there are 12 celebrities as contestants including-- Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.