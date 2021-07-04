Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV 21 years of Kaun Banega Crorepati: Producer reacts to criticism for selling 'sob stories’

The popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati completed 21 years. The show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will soon be out with its thirteenth season. Like last year, the entire audition process is happening online for KBC 13. It is believed to be a life-altering show for those who possess the power of knowledge. The game show has contestants answering a series of questions in increasing monetary value, with the final amount being Rs 7 crore. As it turned 21 years on July 3, producer Siddhartha Basu addressed the criticism for 'selling sob stories.'

Talking to The Indian Express, he said, "KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host."

"There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind," he added.

When Basu was asked about the biggest challenge and achievement of helming KBC, he said "Keeping every episode relevant, fresh and engaging at the level and scale that a show of this size demands."

On July 3, 2000, Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on television, marking Amitabh Bachchan’s small-screen debut. Over the years, KBC has seen many dreams coming true, with contestants taking home prize money running into crores.

The iconic show Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

