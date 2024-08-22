10 years of Satyamev Jayate: Chiraiya to Bekhauff, 5 songs from Aamir Khan's show that are more relevant today

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Satyamev Jayate completes 10 years of its release

'Satyamev Jayate' is a revolutionary show of its kind. The show tackles issues that some people may find uncomfortable. The show aims to look at issues and challenges that are deep-rooted in society, and sometimes even offers strong solutions to overcome them. A decade ago, Aamir Khan's 'Satyamev Jayate' was introduced on television as a talk show that aimed to break stereotypes, prejudices, and discrimination and was not afraid to explore and discuss taboo topics. The show aired on Star Plus on Sundays at 11 am. From corruption to social barriers, the show talked about real issues that pertain to Indian society.

Another thing about the show that made it memorable was its songs. Each episode hosted by Aamir has a song dedicated to the topic of that episode. These songs were mostly composed by Ram Sampath and Bollywood playback singers like Sona Mohapatra, Swanand Kirkire and Shankar Mahadevan among others used to perform on the 'Satyamev Jayate' stage. Today the show has completed 10 years of its release and on the occasion, let's have a look at its songs that are more suitable in the given times.

Bekhauff

Sung by Sona Mohapatra, Bekhauff is the most relevant song in the current times. Despite being released almost a decade ago, each word of the song talks about the need of the hour. The Kolkata doctor rape-murder case is a testament to what women face in the Indian workplace and why there's a need for better rules and mindset. Ironically, the song featured in the episode titled 'Fighting Rape' and unfortunately, nothing has changed in India!

O Ri Chiraiya

Chirayiya is one of the most famous songs from the show. Sung and written by Swanand Kirkire the song featured in the episode that talked about female feticide. O Ri Chiraiya is composed by Ram Sampath. It's heartfelt lyrics and empowering words to die for. Swanand and Aamir definitely did a fab job at talking and presenting what needed to be more than just glorifying the country and its traditions.

Rupaiya

Sung by Sona Mohapatra, written by Swanand Kirkire and composed by Ram Sampath, the song talks about the forced dowery system in India. The beautifully written song also talks about women empowerment and appeals to people to look beyond forced marriages.

Kaun Madari Yahan Kaun Jamura

Again sung and written by Swanand Kirkire, Kaun Madari Yahan Kaun Jamura featured in the second season of 'Satyamev Jayate'. The song talks about the significance of criticising the ruling government when needed without the fear of being called anti-national or anti-political. This episode lashed a huge deal of light on corruption in India.

Satyamev Jayate's title track

Last but not least, the Satyamev Jayate title track! The song was written by Prasoon Joshi, composed by Ram and sung by Keerthi Sagathia and Ram Sampath. This song talks about real country love. The fearless love, powerful, can criticise and appreciate, that can make uplift and acknowledge.

Also Read: Raj and DK to wrap up Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant's story in 'The Family Man 4' | Report