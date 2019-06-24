Image Source : INSTAGRAM Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh wants to play THIS role in future

Television actor Shaheer Sheikh is these days seen playing the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The handsome actor has played a lot of roles on the small screen be it that of a prince, a business tycoon and many more on TV shows but his heart desire to play the role of a cop on screen. The actor is yearning to wear a khaki uniform on the screen.

"I have been wanting to play a cop. Hopefully, in the future, I will get an opportunity," Shaheer told IANS. He feels that every actor would probably want to do different kinds of characters, and negative is one of them.

"I have not done any negative role till now, so I would love to," the Dastaan-E-Mohabbat actor said.

When he was asked if he has ever been offered such a role he said, "No, I guess I don't look like a guy who can play a negative character but hopefully in the future, I can (play a negative role). Something about my looks or styling...after that maybe I can."

Talking about looks, his long hairstyle for his show "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke" is a hit. He had grown his hair for the show "Mahabharat" five years ago. That was a planned move though.

"For Abir (his character in 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'), I remember we were doing a test shoot. I was planning to cut my hair. They took a few shots and liked it. It was looking different on-screen because around that time, there was no other TV actor who had such long hair. They told me to keep it. I said fine," he said.

-With IANS inputs

