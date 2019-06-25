Image Source : INSTAGRAM Reem Shaikh clarifies the rumours says, 'I am not quitting Tujhse Hai Raabta'

Reem Shaikh, the Kalyani of daily soap Tujhse Hai Raabta has been in the news for quitting the show. According to the reports, Reem shaikh has put across certain conditions before the production house to continue her role in the serial. However, there has been a difference in their agreement, as a result of which, she had decided to quit the show. Also, according to the reports, Reem Shaikh wanted to stay back and continue her role in the show but things were not proving smooth for her. As a result, the buzz around Reem Shaikh's exit from the show took up the flare.

“Yes, she has raised certain issues to the production house which are being discussed and solved. But she never said anything about quitting the show. This news got spread as she has been offered a main lead role in the competition channel. So, people on our set thought she will leave the show and switch to the other show. These are two different topics which are being mixed now,” said Spotboye's source.

Reem Shaikh now took to her Instagram account to clear the buzz herself. She put an Insta story which states that 'I am not Quitting Tujse Hai Raabta.'

Well, it is indeed good news for Reem Shaikh's fans. On the other hand, according to the reports of Spotboye, Reem Shaikh's father Sameer Shaikh also confirmed that she is not quitting the show. He said, "No, Reem is not quitting Tujhse Hai Raabta and that is all I can tell you".