Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pavitra Punia returns with a new negative act

Actress Pavitra Punia, who was seen in negative roles in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", will once again do a bad turn in the upcoming show, "Balveer Returns". Pavitra will be seen playing the role of Timnasa, the power-hungry dictator of Kaal Lok (the dark world),

"It is always challenging to play a negative role but I am glad people have accepted me in such roles. However, playing Timnasa is totally different for me since it is a fantasy show. I love my look and am extremely excited to be a part of the show that has previously gained so much popularity and love from viewers across age groups," she said.

"Baalveer Returns" will air on Sony SAB.

