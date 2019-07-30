Pavitra Punia returns with a new negative act

Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
Pavitra Punia played a negative role in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Yet again she will be seen in a negative light in this very popular show.

July 30, 2019
Actress Pavitra Punia, who was seen in negative roles in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", will once again do a bad turn in the upcoming show, "Balveer Returns". Pavitra will be seen playing the role of Timnasa, the power-hungry dictator of Kaal Lok (the dark world),

"It is always challenging to play a negative role but I am glad people have accepted me in such roles. However, playing Timnasa is totally different for me since it is a fantasy show. I love my look and am extremely excited to be a part of the show that has previously gained so much popularity and love from viewers across age groups," she said. 

Viridity.

#DAAYAN. @andtvofficial @balajitelefilmslimited Outfit: @__snehasharma___ @costumesbysneha

...... VIRAGO!!! #backless #7chakras

"Baalveer Returns" will air on Sony SAB.

